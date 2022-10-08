Advisor Resource Council Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

AMD stock traded down $9.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 163,786,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,925,320. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

