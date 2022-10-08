Advisor Resource Council Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,759. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

