Advisor Resource Council Purchases 21,845 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 394.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of XAR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,497. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.