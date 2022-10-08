Advisor Resource Council Purchases 21,845 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 394.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XAR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,497. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.