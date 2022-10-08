Advisor Resource Council Purchases 34,697 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 737.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.40. 4,780,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

