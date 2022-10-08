Advisor Resource Council Takes $4.28 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after acquiring an additional 621,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,749. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.09.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

