Advisor Resource Council Takes $4.85 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 805,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

