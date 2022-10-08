Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 213.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 90,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

GAA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

