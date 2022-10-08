AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAV. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.11 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.