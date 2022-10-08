Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.53.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

