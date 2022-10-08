Akt.io Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.95 Million (AKTIO)

Akt.io (AKTIO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Akt.io has a market cap of $13.95 million and approximately $40,128.00 worth of Akt.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akt.io has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Akt.io token can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akt.io Token Profile

Akt.io’s genesis date was April 13th, 2022. Akt.io’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,410,708 tokens. Akt.io’s official website is www.akt.io. Akt.io’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/akt-io/mycompany. The Reddit community for Akt.io is https://reddit.com/r/automatacrypto. Akt.io’s official Twitter account is @aktioapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akt.io Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akt.io (AKTIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Akt.io has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Akt.io is 1.31634815 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $40,144.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.akt.io/.”

