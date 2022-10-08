AladdinDAO Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (ALD)

AladdinDAO (ALD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. AladdinDAO has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of AladdinDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AladdinDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AladdinDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AladdinDAO Token Profile

AladdinDAO’s launch date was June 18th, 2021. AladdinDAO’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,719,103 tokens. AladdinDAO’s official Twitter account is @aladdindao. The official website for AladdinDAO is aladdin.club. The official message board for AladdinDAO is forum.aladdin.club.

Buying and Selling AladdinDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “AladdinDAO (ALD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AladdinDAO has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AladdinDAO is 0.05320884 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,985,738.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aladdin.club/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AladdinDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AladdinDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AladdinDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

