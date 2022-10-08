Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.25 at CIBC

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Shares of AD.UN stock opened at C$15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.74. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.61 and a 52 week high of C$20.77.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Announces Dividend

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.17%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

