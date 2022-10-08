Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $305.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.79.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $272.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.74. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Albemarle by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

