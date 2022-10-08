Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 27.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $211.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.74. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

