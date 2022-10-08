Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Nelson Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,249,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

