AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

AMCX stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $894.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 24.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 103.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.