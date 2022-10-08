American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,121 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

