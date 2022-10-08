American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.8 %

AEP stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

About American Electric Power



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

