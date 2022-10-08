American Electric Power’s (AEP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.63.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.