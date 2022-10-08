Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index (PECO) One Day Volume Tops $36,362.00

Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index (PECO) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index has a total market cap of $302,658.80 and approximately $36,362.00 worth of Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index token can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00012920 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index Token Profile

Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index launched on October 20th, 2021. The official message board for Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index is medium.com/amun-tokens. Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index’s official Twitter account is @amun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index is tokens.amun.com/polygon-ecosystem-index.

Buying and Selling Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index (PECO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Amun Polygon Ecosystem Index is 2.5271205 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokens.amun.com/polygon-ecosystem-index.”

