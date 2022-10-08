Analysts Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $37.33

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

