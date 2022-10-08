Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $16.65

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $11.57 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $694.73 million, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

