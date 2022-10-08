Analyzing Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) & Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 24.83 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altex Industries beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

