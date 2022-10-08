Analyzing StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

StoneCo has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 4 7 3 0 1.93 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $16.77, suggesting a potential upside of 44.08%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 570.69%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than StoneCo.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -36.63% -7.68% -2.60% Mawson Infrastructure Group -19.26% 4.99% 3.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $894.07 million 4.07 -$251.79 million ($1.75) -6.65 Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.83 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats StoneCo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

