Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NXTG traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $56.02. 18,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,628. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.441 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.