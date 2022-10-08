Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 487 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 857,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

