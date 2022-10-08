Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.36. 1,231,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,031. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

