Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 511,443 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 582,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 380,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 386,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 107,816 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIVO traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 466,857 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15.

