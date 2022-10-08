Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.25. 2,295,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,275. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

