Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 82,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $78.67.

