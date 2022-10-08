Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPSE. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 120,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,148,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

JPSE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,595. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

