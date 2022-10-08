Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

MPC stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. 3,114,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

