Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $61,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.9 %

DRI stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,025. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.