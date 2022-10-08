Angel Pond (NYSE:POND) Shares Up 0.2%

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 35,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 93,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Angel Pond in the second quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Angel Pond during the first quarter worth $7,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Pond by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Pond during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Pond during the 1st quarter worth about $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

