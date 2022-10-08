Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,027 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $10,424,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 81.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. 11,291,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

