Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,212 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 350,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,733. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

