Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 397 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $16.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $558.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

