Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.3 %

KMB traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,276. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.