Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 48,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 106,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.64. 2,964,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

