Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,585 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,783,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.37. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

