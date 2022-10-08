Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,918 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,795 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.1 %

LUV traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

