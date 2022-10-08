Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $92.50. 3,283,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,017. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

