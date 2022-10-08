Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $290,333,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $284,759,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

