Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,522 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.11. 724,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

