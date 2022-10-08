ArcadeNetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,816.00 (ARC)

ArcadeNetwork (ARC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ArcadeNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ArcadeNetwork has a total market cap of $250,329.18 and $9,816.00 worth of ArcadeNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArcadeNetwork has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About ArcadeNetwork

ArcadeNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2021. ArcadeNetwork’s total supply is 249,473,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,945,351 tokens. The official website for ArcadeNetwork is www.arcadenet.io. The Reddit community for ArcadeNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/arcadenetwork_. ArcadeNetwork’s official Twitter account is @arcadenetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArcadeNetwork’s official message board is arcadenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling ArcadeNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcadeNetwork (ARC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ArcadeNetwork has a current supply of 249,473,808 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ArcadeNetwork is 0.00150289 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,157.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcadenet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcadeNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcadeNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcadeNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

