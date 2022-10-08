Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

