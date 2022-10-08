ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $38.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

