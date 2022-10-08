Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.53.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $381.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.19 and a beta of 0.32. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.