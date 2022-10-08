Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT Lowered to €110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arkema has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $152.18.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.