Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Asana has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Asana

Several research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.34.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Asana by 95.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

